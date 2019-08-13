Seacoastonline.com Obituaries
|
J.S. Pelkey Funeral Home
125 OLD POST RD
Kittery, ME 03904
(207) 439-4900

Barry Nelson Higgins

Barry Nelson Higgins Obituary
LANCASTER, Pa. - Barry Nelson Higgins, passed away on Monday, August 5, 2019.

SERVICES: A memorial celebration honoring the life of Barry Higgins will be held at JS Pelkey & Son Funeral home, 125 Old Post Rd., Kittery, Maine, Thursday, August 15, from 12-2 p.m., with a memorial service being held at 2 p.m. Please join us immediately following the service as we continue to honor Barry at The View at Pepperrell Cove in Kittery Point.

In Lieu of flowers a donation to the Mesothelioma Applied Research Foundation would be his wishes. Care for the Higgins family has been entrusted to the JS Pelkey & Son Funeral Home.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from Aug. 13 to Aug. 16, 2019
