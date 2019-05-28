|
DOVER – Baylor "Bill" Horvath, 85, died Tuesday, May 21, 2019 at Carriage Hill Assisted Living in Madbury, N.H. following a period of failing health.
Born June 19, 1933 in Boston, Mass. he was the son of the late Bela Horvath and Ellen (Sweeney) Langiell.
He joined the U.S. Marines at the age of 17 and served four years. He saw combat during the Korean War as an artillery man with the 11th Marine Regiment, 1st Marine Division.
He was a hard worker, when he wasn't working his full time job or one of his part time jobs, he would keep busy with household repairs or giving a helping hand to anyone that needed one. When he retired from the Portsmouth Fire Department in 1987 after 20 years of service, he would spend his Saturdays helping his kids at their homes.
He was an avid collector of fire trucks, both scale model and full size. He enjoyed watching his grandsons race at Lee Speedway and was so happy to go for rides to the beach with his granddaughter. He also enjoyed time at the lake with his two youngest grandchildren, and always looked forward to visits with his great-grandchildren.
He will be greatly missed by his family including his children Paul Horvath and wife Cindy of Somersworth, N.H.; Donald Horvath and girlfriend Misty of Nottingham, N.H.; Joseph Horvath and wife Anne-Marie of Eliot, Maine; and Anne Horvath-Raitt and husband Leon of Eliot, Maine; his grandchildren Shane and fiancé Chelsea, Michaela, Evan and girlfriend Emily, Laura, and Baylor, three great grandchildren Melanie, Ella, and Brayden, daughter-in-law Janet Horvath of Auburn, N.H., and many nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by his wife of 50 years Patricia (Canty) Horvath in 2008.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Dover Mounted Patrol, c/o Dover Police Charities, 46 Locust St., Dover, NH 03820.
SERVICES: Family and friends may visit Thursday, May 30, from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Tasker Funeral Home, 621 Central Ave, Dover, N.H.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Friday, May 31, at 10:30 a.m. at the Parish of the Assumption, St. Joseph Church, 150 Central Ave, Dover, N.H.
Burial will follow in St. Mary's Cemetery in Dover.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from May 28 to May 29, 2019