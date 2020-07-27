NORTHWOOD - Beatrice A. Goodwin, 83, widow of Bobby G. Goodwin, of Northwood, passed away on Wednesday, July 22, 2020 at the Portsmouth Regional Hospital. She was born on July 21, 1937 in Boston, Massachusetts, to the late Seth and Frances Mae (Tilley) Satchell.
Bea was a graduate of Portsmouth High School, Class of 1955.
In her earlier years, Bea was employed for the former Continental Shoe and Booth Fisheries. She was a teacher in the Portsmouth School System, teaching at Little Harbor School before being employed by the Portsmouth Housing Authority as a property manager, a position she dutifully served for 20 years before retiring. Post-retirement, she was employed for the Strafford School System in Strafford as a teacher's aide.
She was an active member of People's Baptist Church, and later New Hope Baptist Church in Portsmouth where she would faithfully serve on various committees including the Board of Trustees and the Building Committee throughout her lifetime. Bea was also a past president of the local chapter of the NAACP.
Besides her husband, Bobby, Bea was preceded in death by her daughter, Katherine Valentin-Lefebvre.
Survivors include her children, Keith Goodwin (Dagne) of Strafford, and Eric Goodwin of Worcester; five grandchildren, Nicole Renelick, Frances Goodwin, Antoine Valentin, Sydney Goodwin, and Eliana Hernandez; seven great-grandchildren, , Olivia Renelick, Ron Renelick, Jr., Rodney Renelick, Cecelia Renelick, John Fessenden III, Scarlette Fessenden and Antoine Valentin II; her sister, Charlotte DeAndrade of Cheshire, Conn.; several nieces and nephews.
SERVICES: A funeral service to celebrate her life will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, August 1, 2020 at the New Hope Baptist Church, Peverly Hill Road, Portsmouth. Interment will be held privately in the NH State Veterans Cemetery in Boscawen. If attending the funeral, you are encouraged to wear face coverings and to practice social distancing.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: the American Cancer Society
. For online condolences. Visit: www. jvwoodfuneralhome.com
. Arrangements are under the direction and care of the J. Verne Wood Funeral Home – Buckminster Chapel.