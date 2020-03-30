|
ELIOT, Maine - Beatrice Maria (Bearns) Nau, 84, of Eliot, Maine died of dementia Tuesday, March 24, 2020. Bea was born on October 1, 1935 to Stanley and Annie (Dahlquist) Bearns and was raised in Middletown, N.Y.
After high school graduation Bea worked at the local phone company. She was an avid reader, enjoyed gardening and loved to knit and crochet. Every new grand- or great-grandchild received an "Oma" special, hand-knitted afghan, sweater or mittens. She also loved to attend their many sporting events whether indoors or outside.
Also, living in New England did not stop her from being an forever Yankee's baseball fan.
Bea is predeceased by her parents and younger brother William Bearns. She is survived by her loving husband of 63 years Lewis W. Nau, Jr. She traveled with Lou as a military wife for 20 years throughout the US and overseas. After Lou retired they enjoyed winters in Arizona and traveling in the US and Europe.
Bea is also survived by sisters Dagmar Lewis and Dovetta Broas of Middletown, N.Y. She is also survived by children Denise Raitt (Richard), Diane Nau, Darlene Nau, Dwayne Nau and Debra (Duane) Curtis, fourteen grandchildren and eighteen great-grandchildren; all were the love of her life.
She will be greatly missed by her many family members and friends who loved Bea, Nana and Oma.
The family would like to thank the staff and employees at Evolve of Rye for their loving care and exceptional compassion during Bea's stay with them.
SERVICES: A celebration of life will be announced at a later date. Online condolences may be made by visiting www.jspelkeyfuneralhome.com.
In lieu of flowers please donate in Bea's memory to www.end68hoursofhunger.org at the location or the program of your choice. Care for the Nau family has been entrusted to the JS Pelkey and Son funeral and cremation care providers.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from Mar. 30 to Apr. 2, 2020