Beatrice Scamman Wolf

Beatrice Scamman Wolf Obituary
STRATHAM - Beatrice Scamman Wolf, 80, passed away Monday, January 6, 2020 at the Hyder Family Hospice House in Dover, N.H. She was born July 25, 1939 in Exeter, N.H., daughter of the late Walter Douglas Scamman and Frances (Gile) Scamman.

Beatrice was a lifelong resident of Stratham, N.H. She was married to William F. Wolf until his passing in 1969. For many years, Beatrice was a 2nd grade teacher in Exeter. Her hobbies included travel, gardening and entertaining. But most important of all was the time she made spending with her family.

Beatrice is survived by her daughter, Cassandra Wolf of Portsmouth, N.H.; a brother, Douglas Scamman of Stratham, N.H.; sister, Marlene Stuart of Stratham, N.H.; and many nieces and nephews.

SERVICES: Calling hours will be held on Thursday, January 9, 2020 from 4-7 p.m., at the Brewitt Funeral Home, 14 Pine St., Exeter, N.H. A celebration of her life will be held on Friday, January 10, 2020 at 11 a.m. at the Stratham Community Church, Emery Lane, Stratham, N.H. Spring burial will be in Greenwood Cemetery, Stratham, N.H.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Wiggin Memorial Library, 10 Bunker Hill Ave., Stratham, NH 03885. www.brewittfuneralhome.com.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from Jan. 7 to Jan. 10, 2020
