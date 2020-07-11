EXETER - Beatrice "BB" Tarello, 89, died Thursday, July 9, 2020 at home surrounded by her family after a brief illness. She was born April 19, 1931 in Lowell, Mass. to the late Albert Louis and Alice (Marcil) Daigle.
Beatrice was a graduate of Saint Louis Academy in Lowell where she lived and worked for most of her life prior to her move to Reading Mass., and then Exeter. She loved her time with her friends enjoying the many card games in Exeter, painting ceramics and bowling for years in Reading, and casino runs with her sisters and brothers.
Family was everything to BB and vacationing at Seabrook Beach with the whole family for the past 52 years was her way of bringing the whole family together for two weeks of fun. She had a beautiful smile and a great laugh, was a very strong and loving woman and the matriarch of the family. She made a huge impact on the lives of her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren with her unconditional love, integrity, and strength that will live on. She was a woman who was very much loved.
She is survived by her children Carol (David) Schricker of Exeter, Alan (Kathy) Constantineau of Naples, Fla., Steven Constantineau of Exeter, stepchildren Barbara Hamel of Chelmsford, Mass., Michael (Laura) Tarello of Medford, Mass.; grandchildren Brad Constantineau, Sean Constantineau, Colton Schricker, Rachel Hamel, Nick Hamel, Ashley Tarello and Ryan Tarello; great grandchildren Willow Constantineau, Elowen Constantineau; siblings Maurice (Beatrice) Daigle, Richard, (Lorraine) Daigle, Irene Basnett, Estelle (Paul) Bergeron, nieces and nephews.
Beatrice was predeceased by her husband John Tarello, siblings Jean Paul Daigle, Albert A. Daigle, Lorraine McInnis and Yvette Daigle.
SERVICES: A mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m., Friday, July 17, 2020 at St. Michael Church, 9 Lincoln St., Exeter. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited. Social distancing and masks will be required. Burial will follow at Saint Joseph Cemetery Chelmsford, Mass.
Arrangements are by the Remick & Gendron Funeral Home-Crematory, Hampton. Please visit www.RemickGendron.com
