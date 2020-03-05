|
|
EXETER - Beatrice "Bea" (Devor) Whitney, a former resident of Exeter and Sun Lakes, Ariz., died Tuesday, March 3, 2020 surrounded by family. She was 83. Born June 16, 1936, in Frederic, Wis., Bea was the daughter of Edith Hughes and Arthur J. Devor.
Bea enlisted in the US Marine Corps in 1954, where she met Richard "Dick" Whitney of Stoneham, Mass. They were married on December 10, 1955 and moved to Exeter in 1967, where they raised their five children and were active members of the community.
After raising her family, Bea trained to become a Licensed Practical Nurse and worked with the Visiting Nurses Association. She also volunteered serving seniors through Meals on Wheels. Bea found her passion in golf and enjoyed the comradery of the Ladies Leagues at Wentworth by-the-Sea and Exeter Country Club, where she was Club Handicap Champion in the late 1970s.
She also cared for her husband, Dick, during his illness and subsequent death in 1986 at 51 years old. Following Dick's death, Bea relocated to Sun Lakes, Ariz., where she joined her sister, Eleanor and her family, and enjoyed an active life filled with golf, travel and strong friendships. Returning to the Seacoast in 2018, Bea was surrounded by her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, all of whom she was most proud.
Survived by her five children, Caroline (Greg) Ward of Alton Bay, N.H., Patricia (Lee) Dodier of Jackson Hole, Wy., Richard (Amy O'Brien) of Chapel Hill, N.C., Mark (Mary Anne Garrity) of The Woodlands, Texas, and Lori (Jeff Turner) of Exeter; 11 grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; her sister, Eleanor (Mike) Sellers; and nieces Sheila Sellers and Pam Perry; as well as other nieces and nephews. Predeceased by her husband, Dick, and her brother, Roger Devor.
SERVICES: A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Michael Catholic Church in Exeter on March 14, 2020 at 10:30 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the or the .
Published in Seacoastonline.com from Mar. 5 to Mar. 8, 2020