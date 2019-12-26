|
PLAISTOW, N.H. - Benjamin Waters Ruggles, 61, of Plaistow, N.H., died early on Monday, Dec. 23, 2019 after a year-long battle with brain cancer.
Ben was born in Fitchburg, Mass. on April 3, 1958 and grew up in Lunenburg, Mass. He graduated from Lunenburg High School in 1976 and graduated from University of Connecticut in 1980 with a degree in Recreation. Ben was a member of the UCONN Men's Football team and the UCONN Men's Baseball Team, on which he played in the College World Series in 1979.
For the last 18 years, Ben worked for Phillips Academy in Andover, where he was the Director of Rink Operations. He served as the North East Ice Skating Managers Association (NEISMA) President for four years and traveled regionally and nationally to speak at conferences to present on successful rink operation practices and innovations. Prior to his work at Phillips Academy, Ben had successful tenures as the Director of the Wallace Civic Center in Fitchburg, Mass. as well as the Director of the Leominster, Mass. Recreation Department.
Ben was a talented athlete and an avid and enthusiastic New England sports fan. He regularly played in baseball, basketball and golf leagues in Massachusetts and New Hampshire and was instrumental in developing the framework for several regional baseball and basketball leagues in New England. He was most recently honored with an inaugural induction into the Coastal New England Baseball League Hall of Fame, a league which he started in 2009. He was a youth, teen, and adult basketball referee for over 40 years, and was a Massachusetts and New Hampshire member of the IAABO.
Above all else, Ben took particular pride in his roles as a father, a partner, a son, a brother, and an uncle.
He leaves behind his two children, Aneleise and Brett Ruggles; his wife Andrea (Jackson) Rebovich; his brothers and sisters in law, Ork and Marcia Ruggles of Ayer, Mass., Bill and Vivi Ruggles of Fair Lawn, N.J. and Steve and Donna Ruggles of Lunenburg, Mass.
He was predeceased by his mother Shirlie (Waters) Ruggles and his father Almon Orcutt "Bud" Ruggles, Sr of Lunenburg, Mass.
He also leaves behind eight nieces and nephews and 14 grand-nieces and nephews.
SERVICES: Visiting hours will be held on Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019 from 12 noon until 3 p.m. in the Lunenburg Chapel of the Sawyer-Miller-Masciarelli Funeral Homes, 763 Massachusetts Ave., Lunenburg. A funeral service will begin at 3 p.m. in the funeral home. Burial will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Dana-Farber Cancer Institute in memory of Ben to support cancer research and patient care at: Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, P.O. Box 849168 Boston, MA 02284 or via www.dana-farber.org/gift
For further information please see www.masciarellifamilyfuneralhomes.net.
John F. Masciarelli, Walter C. Taylor and James M. Hebert funeral directors.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from Dec. 26 to Dec. 29, 2019