METHUEN, Mass. - LTC Bentley J. Herbert Sr., USA Retired, of Methuen, Mass., and formerly of Cape Neddick, Maine, died Friday, February 28, 2020, at Lawrence General Hospital, after a period of declining health, surrounded by his loving family. He was the beloved husband of Marilyn (Donnelly) Herbert with whom he shared 64 years of marriage.
Born in Bangor, Maine, on January 26, 1932, he was the son of the late Thomas R. and Louise E. (Aucoin) Herbert. He graduated from Bangor High School in 1950 where he was a standout athlete on the football, basketball and baseball teams. While attending Maine Maritime Academy, he was drafted by the Boston Braves AAA Minor League for his outstanding abilities as a "tall, strong, right-handed pitcher". He later went on to earn a degree in Business Economics from the University of Nebraska at Omaha.
He entered the U.S. Army on October 8, 1953 serving at numerous installations both state-side and in Mainz Germany while raising his family. He served in Korea and two tours in Vietnam with the First Calvary Division as a Company Commander in 1965 and as a Battalion Commander in 1968. His primary mission was to retrieve downed helicopters from battle zones. He was awarded numerous commendations and decorations during his military career, most notably the Distinguished Flying Cross, Bronze Star Medal with three bronze devices, Distinguished Service Medal and Army Aviator Badge (MASTER). LTC Herbert was honorably discharged on November 30, 1972.
After proudly serving his country, Col. Herbert owned and successfully operated a life insurance agency in Lowell, Mass., until 1992. He and Marilyn retired to Cape Neddick, Maine, where he enjoyed biking, running, golfing, boating and tending to his lobster traps. He most notably enjoyed time spent along the coast with his cherished children, grandchildren and extended family.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by three children, Lauren Callery and her husband Mike, Wendy Donahue and her husband John, and Bentley (Jamie) Herbert Jr. and his wife Donna; nine grandchildren, Jennifer Lacasse and her husband Steve, Jonathan Donahue and his fiancé Georgina Canney, Katherine Donahue, Brendan Donahue, Kyle Herbert, Juliann Callery and her partner Jake Cannon, Melissa Herbert, Liam Donahue, Dan Donahue; two great-grandchildren, Steven and Kayla Lacasse; a sister, Mona Trafton and her partner Bob Gaboury; a brother-in-law, Warren Hall Sr.; and many nieces, nephews and dear friends. He was the brother of the late Joey, Frank, Thomas and Mike Herbert and Mary Hall.
SERVICES: Visitation and Funeral Services were held March 7 at the Trinity Lutheran Church of Chelmsford, Mass. Interment at a later date in the Southern Maine Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Springvale, Maine.
Friends who wish may make memorial donations in his name to the VFW Post 6977, 75 Cape Neddick Rd., York, ME 03909. Arrangements in the care of the MORSE-BAYLISS Funeral Home, Lowell, Mass. Funeral Director, Frederick W. Healy. Please visit Col. Herbert's Life Tribute at www.morsebaylissfuneralhome.com.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from Mar. 10 to Mar. 13, 2020