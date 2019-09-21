|
|
KITTERY, Maine - Bernard Grover, 93, husband of the late Ruth Grover of Kittery, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2019, at Durgin Pines Nursing Home following a period of failing health.
Born in Eliot, Maine on Feb. 2, 1926, he was the son of John Grover and Marian Fernald. He proudly served his country in the U.S. Army during World War II in the seventh Armored Calvary Division.
Bernie is survived by his son Bryan and wife Nancy Grover; and son Kevin and wife Anita Grover from his first marriage. From his second marriage to Ruth Grover, he extended his family with Ruth's adult children and is survived by Darrell Payne and his wife Kathy Delaney, Glenda who passed in 2018 and her husband Ron Jette; Dana and his wife Debbie Payne; and Dale and his wife Nanci Payne.
Online condolences may be made by visiting www.jspelkeyfuneralhome.com
Published in Seacoastonline.com from Sept. 21 to Sept. 24, 2019