|
|
NEW DURHAM - Bernard Thomas Loughlin, 80, died on Wednesday, August 21, 2019 at home with his loving family. Born and raised in Portsmouth, N.H. on September 25, 1938, son of Thomas J. and Mary (Rafferty) Loughlin.
After graduating from Portsmouth High School, he went on to receive a Masters degree from Holy Cross. He has resided in New Durham for the past 16 years.
Bernard had retired as a Chemist for Norton Saint-Gobain Abrasives, INC. He held three United States patents. After retirement he was a rural mail carrier in the Lakes Region, N.H.
A parishioner and Eucharistic Minister of St. Katharine Drexel Parish in Alton, N.H., Bernie enjoyed hiking, swimming and playing hockey.
Survived by his wife of 57 years, Anneleen (Lajoie) Loughlin; two sons Michael and wife Alma Loughlin, Donald and wife Leslie Loughlin; a daughter;Joyce and husband Brendan Bastille; a brother Peter Loughlin; two sisters, Mary Loughlin and Anastasia Marple; along with five beloved grandchildren, Grace, Eric, Sam, Anna, and Mikaila.
SERVICES: A Memorial Mass will be held on Monday, August 26, 2019, 11 a.m., at St. Katharine Drexel Parish, 40 Hidden Springs Rd., Alton, N.H., a Calling Hour prior to from 10-11 a.m. A bereavement luncheon to follow at the church. Urn interment will be held at 2:30 p.m. at the Calvary Cemetery in Portsmouth, N.H.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in his name to The . Cremation care by Peaslee Funeral Home. To express condolences, please visit: www.peasleefuneralhome.com.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from Aug. 23 to Aug. 26, 2019