Home

POWERED BY

Services
Farrell Funeral Home, Inc.
684 State Street
Portsmouth, NH 03801
(603) 436-5418

Beryl E. Bellacome

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Beryl E. Bellacome Obituary
BRENTWOOD - Beryl E. Bellacome, 102, died Saturday, June 1, 2019 at Rockingham County Nursing Center. She was born in South Danville, New Hampshire on September 24, 1916, a daughter of the late Lewis F. Avery and Charlotte Holmes Smith Avery.

Beryl worked at National Heel in Haverhill, Massachusetts. She worked at the Portsmouth Navel Shipyard during wartime. She finished her career at the Portsmouth Hospital where she retired after 20 years of service.

Beryl will be remembered for her love of family, passion for reading, and her sense of humor.

Beryl is survived by two grandchildren, Kelly A. McColough and Cameron R. McColough.

Besides her parents, Beryl was predeceased by her daughter, Debra, I McColough.

SERVICES: Burial and graveside service will take place on Friday, June 7, 2019, at 10 a.m., at Calvary Cemetery, 990 Middle Rd., Portsmouth. Arrangements are by the Farrell Funeral Home, 684 State St., Portsmouth, N.H.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from June 4 to June 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now