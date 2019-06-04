|
|
BRENTWOOD - Beryl E. Bellacome, 102, died Saturday, June 1, 2019 at Rockingham County Nursing Center. She was born in South Danville, New Hampshire on September 24, 1916, a daughter of the late Lewis F. Avery and Charlotte Holmes Smith Avery.
Beryl worked at National Heel in Haverhill, Massachusetts. She worked at the Portsmouth Navel Shipyard during wartime. She finished her career at the Portsmouth Hospital where she retired after 20 years of service.
Beryl will be remembered for her love of family, passion for reading, and her sense of humor.
Beryl is survived by two grandchildren, Kelly A. McColough and Cameron R. McColough.
Besides her parents, Beryl was predeceased by her daughter, Debra, I McColough.
SERVICES: Burial and graveside service will take place on Friday, June 7, 2019, at 10 a.m., at Calvary Cemetery, 990 Middle Rd., Portsmouth. Arrangements are by the Farrell Funeral Home, 684 State St., Portsmouth, N.H.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from June 4 to June 7, 2019