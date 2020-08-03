KITTERY POINT, Maine - Beryl Foster Hoyt, 88, of Foyes Lane in Kittery Point, passed suddenly on Saturday, July 25, 2020 at York Hospital. Born to Foster and Lois (Carvell) Hoyt in Mapleton, Maine.
Beryl attended Kittery schools, graduating Traip Academy as the President of the class of 1950. While enlisted in the U.S. Airforce he married his high school sweetheart Marilyn (Ruger) Hoyt in 1951 while stationed in Biloxi, Miss. After his discharge in 1955, they settled in Kittery Point to raise their family.
Beryl was a foundation member of the Kittery Point Fire Department, serving for 57 years. He served in many capacities, including; firefighter, training officer, Lieutenant, Captain and as a driver for many years. He was usually the first through the station door for a fire call. His signature voice signing the station on the air resonated throughout our community. He was a dedicated mentor to newcomers of the department.
He is survived by children: son Gary and his wife Anita, daughter Nancy Eslinger and her husband Ross, daughter Sharon Cray, son Brian and his wife Cellissa, sister Phyllis Sanders; brother Murray and his wife Nancy; sister Lorraine Bullard; seven grandchildren and their partners; and seven great-grandchildren. Beryl was predeceased by his loving wife Marilyn just this last January and their infant son Steven Paul.
The family would like to thank all the Foyes Lane neighbors for helping, watching-over and being friends to our parents through the years and especially the last few months.
SERVICES: Friends are invited to visit with Beryl's family on Monday, August 17, 2020 from 4-7 p.m., at JS Pelkey and Son Funeral Home, 125 Old Post Rd., Kittery, ME 03904. A graveside funeral with military and fire department honors will be celebrated on August 18, 2020 at 11 a.m. at the First Congregational Church Cemetery on Pepperrell Road in Kittery Point. Beryl and his wife Marilyn will be joined together in rest on their 69th wedding anniversary. Online condolences may be made by visiting www.jspelkeyfuneralhome.com
. Social distancing and state required COVID-19 precautions will be required.
Donations in Beryl's memory may be made to the Kittery Fire Association at 3 Georges Rd., Kittery, ME 03904 or to the R.W Traip Academy Greenhouse and Garden Project C/O R.W. Traip Academy 12 Williams Ave., Kittery, ME 03904. Care for the Hoyt family has been entrusted to the JS Pelkey Funeral Home.