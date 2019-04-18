Services Bernier Funeral Home 125 OLD POST RD Kittery , ME 03904 (603) 692-2160 Memorial service 11:00 AM Second Christian Church of Kittery 33 Government St. Kittery , ME View Map Beryl P. Hill

Obituary Condolences Flowers WILMINGTON, N.C. - Beryl P. (Page) Hill, formerly of Kittery, passed away on Saturday October 27, 2018. Beryl was born in Presque Isle, Maine on November 15, 1928, the fourth child of Joseph Baker Page and Mabel (Cook) Page. She moved with her mother, brother Wallace, and sisters Frances and Arline to Kittery to find machinist work for Joseph ultimately at the Shipyard.



Beryl attended Kittery schools and graduated from Traip Academy. She worked for the electric light company, Martin's garage, and Maine district court formerly located in Kittery. She was Past President of the Wallingford-Harris American Legion Auxiliary and a Past President of the York County Council, American Legion Auxiliary.



Beryl and Robert E. Hill were married in 1949 and enjoyed 61 years of marriage. When they retired, they started to "snowbird to Florida" for colder/winter months, but always were eager to get back to home. Finally, they moved from their home of 50 years, but they stayed in Kittery moving to Meetinghouse Village and finding additional new friends. After almost 15 years at Meetinghouse Village, medical conditions required that Beryl be moved to Wilmington, North Carolina to be close to her son and where she resided until her passing.



Beryl is survived by her son, Robert P. Hill and his wife Annie Mackenzie of Leland, North Carolina; two granddaughters, Christiana Hill of Denver, Colorado and Julie and her husband Matt Kenneth of Alexandria, Virginia and their two children Alina and Aiden; sister Frances Klemanski of Tarpon Springs, Florida; nieces Ruth Ann Hill and Linda Klemanski; and a nephew, Edward Klemanski.



SERVICES: A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, April 26, at Second Christian Church of Kittery on Government Street, with a time of sharing and refreshment to follow in the church hall.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to her church, Second Christian Church of Kittery, 33 Government St., Kittery ME 03904, or Alzheimer's Foundation of America, 322 8th Avenue 7th Floor, New York, NY 10001. Arrangements for the Hill family are entrusted to the JS Pelkey Funeral Home.