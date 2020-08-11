ELIOT, Maine - Beth Anne Howell (Burgess) of Eliot, Maine passed away on Sunday, August 2, 2020 at Massachusetts General Hospital with her husband and daughters by her side, following a courageous fight against metastatic Ocular Melanoma. Beth was born in Santa Barbara, California on April 28, 1959 to Richard L. Burgess and Judith E. Drew (Alander/Burgess).
She was and forever will be the best friend and loving wife of 38 years to Thomas R. Howell; cherished Mother "Mama" to Sarah F. Howell and Abigale R. Howell; mother-in-law to Mathew A. Garofalo; and beloved Grandma "Gammy" to Eloise F. Garofalo. She is survived by her mother Judith E. Drew and step father Dr. David Drew; brother Leonard (Ted) H. Burgess and sister-in-law Leanne M. Burgess; sister Pamela (Nicholas) J. Burgess; mother-in-law Marilyn A. Howell; father-in-law Thomas Howell III; sister-in-law Diane (Al) B. Miller; brother-in-law Daniel (Lan) C. Howell; step siblings Mary Bedrosian, Dr. Donald Drew, Martha Mosier, Sara Bartlett, James Drew; and adored nieces and nephews Katherine Burgess, Anna Houle, Ava and Weston Miller, August and Oscar Howell. Beth is predeceased by her father Richard L. Burgess and step mother Jean L. Burgess.
With a fierce love of fellowship and caring for others, Beth always put the needs of loved ones before her own and nurtured so many throughout her life in a multitude of ways. She lived every moment deeply, always appreciative of life's blessings, lessons, and tiny pleasures. She was a constant and creative doer with never-idle hands, heart, and mind. Beth was most fulfilled entertaining and nourishing her family and friends she considered family, working in her perennial gardens, and being a proud wife, Mama, sister and Gammy. Beth understood what mattered most in life and in turn cultivated deep and lasting relationships punctuated by an exuberant appreciation for good food, music, dancing, and celebrating all things Maine and nature.
Beth's passion for serving others was a constant throughout her life. She was a founding member of the Eliot Community Parent Teacher Organization in the early 90's, dedicated Meals on Wheels volunteer, longtime supporter and volunteer of the MSAD 35 school district, and primary caregiver and advocate for aging and sick family members over the past ten years. If Beth could help and be of service to anyone in need she was always there. Those who were blessed to know Beth knew she was a talented cook and enthusiastic teacher. Combining these two qualities, she worked for several years as an instructor at Stonewall Kitchen's Cooking School where more importantly she gained some very dear and lasting friendships. An avid gardener with a vast understanding of the Earth and its flora, Beth was driven to further her education in the field and graduated this past spring from the Master Gardener Program at University of Maine Cooperative Extension. She was greatly enriched by the Master Gardener community and the camaraderie and knowledge shared with her colleagues while beautifying the Southern Maine region.
Beth will be missed tremendously by her family and friends but her spirit and zest for life lives on in their hearts forever.
The following organizations were near and dear to Beth, donations may be sent in her memory to: Maine Coast Heritage Trust https://www.mcht.org/
; Wells Reserve at Laudholm https://www.wellsreserve.org
; Good Shepard Food Bank https://www.gsfb.org
.
SERVICES: A celebration of life will be held at a future date, once the global coronavirus pandemic has been cleared and loved ones can gather safely.