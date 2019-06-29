|
PORTSMOUTH - Bette Noyes passed away on Tuesday, June 18, 2019. Bette was born in Woodsville, N.H. on Sept. 10, 1934, daughter of Forrest and Georgia (Lafrance) Chase, Sr.
Bette was predeceased by her parents, siblings Ruby Haberland, Rita Stimson, Catherine Porter, Forrest Chase, Jr, Robert Chase, and Dottie Hart, her four children Kathy, Mary Jane, Gail, and Jonathan and grandson Jonathan.
Bette known to most as "Ma", wore multiple hats through her life as a mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, daughter, sister and a friend. Ma worked as a Bus Driver, concession at Kmart, a CNA and a Walmart Greeter, everyone knew her to be a hard worker.
She was an avid bingo player in her day and loved to cook, knit and sew. Many of her loved ones and the people she cared for would have received one of her beautiful creations or had the opportunity to receive her treats or meals that she loved to prepare and share. Ma was a Mother to everyone, she wanted to feed you, support you even with her sassy remarks and that twinkle in her ocean blue eyes, all she wanted out of life was to help the ones she love to the best of her abilities. Ma leaves a lasting mark in everyone's life that she has come into contact with. Ma will be forever loved and missed.
Bette is survived by her children, Vicki Generazio and husband Michael, of Framingham, Mass., Holly Barrieau and husband Bill of Easton, Maine, Skipper" George H. Noyes III of Dover, N.H., Tom Noyes and wife Nikki of Greenland, N.H., Michael Noyes and wife Julie of York, Maine, Bruce Noyes of Portsmouth, N.H., Paul Noyes of Michigan; daughters-in-law Robin Noyes of Kittery, Maine, Andrea Meyer of Michigan, and Tina Hickman of Portsmouth, N.H.; grandchildren Jimmy Wilson and his children of Maine, Christine Barrieau of Watertown, Mass., and Jillian Priester of New York, Morgan Hickman-Noyes and sons Drake and Tommy of Portsmouth, N.H., Courtney Hickman-Noyes and Madeline Hickman-Noyes of Portsmouth, N.H., Andrew Noyes of York, Maine, Crystal Noyes and son Bentley of York, Maine, Abigail Noyes, Allie Noyes, and Nick Noyes of Mich.; many nieces, nephews and cousins; good friend Tom Stout; her family at the Feaster apartments in Portsmouth, N.H.; and her loving cat Mr. Snuggles.
SERVICES: Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, July 13, 2019 at the American Legion Post 6 Islington Street in Portsmouth, N.H. at 11 a.m.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from June 29 to July 2, 2019