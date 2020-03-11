|
KITTERY, Maine - Betty Ann Levesque Morrison passed away peacefully surrounded by her family at Gosnell Hospice House, Scarborough, Maine, Tuesday, March 10, 2020. Betty was born in East Millinocket, Maine, on October 28, 1942, the daughter of Edward Levesque and Emily Harnish Levesque, Martin.
Betty graduated from Stearns High School, Millinocket, Maine in 1961, received her nursing diploma from St. Mary's School of Nursing, Lewiston, Maine in 1964, and her BS in Psychology and Sociology in 1988, from New England College, Henniker, N.H. Her nursing career began at Millinocket Community Hospital and continued at Portsmouth Regional Hospital until 2002 when she retired after 38 years of service.
On August 29, 1965, she married David E. Morrison at the First Congregational Church, Millinocket, Maine. She is survived by her husband of 54 years; her sister Carol, and brother Chris; her daughter Jennifer Dunham; son Richard Morrison and wife Lisa; and her grandchildren Michael, Melissa, Caulin, and Ryan.
SERVICES: Friends are invited to visit with the family at the J S Pelkey and Son Funeral Home, 125 Old Post Rd., Kittery Maine, Saturday, March 14, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. with a funeral service to be held at 12 p.m., at the funeral home; burial at Brooks Memorial Park to follow.
In lieu of flowers a memorial donations may be made to , 220 E 42nd St., New York, NY 10017, or Kittery Animal Hospital, 195 State Rd., Kittery, ME 03904. Care of the Morrison family has been entrusted to the J S Pelkey and Son Funeral Home.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from Mar. 11 to Mar. 14, 2020