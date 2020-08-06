HAMPTON - Betty J. Blatchford, 96, a lifelong resident of Hampton, passed away peacefully on Saturday, August 1, 2020 at the Rockingham County Nursing Home in Brentwood where she had been living due to failing health. She was born in Exeter, March 2, 1924 a daughter of the late Robert O. and Helen (Kimball) Brown.
Betty graduated from Hampton Academy with the Class of 1942 and from the University of New Hampshire with the Class of 1946. Mrs. Blatchford was the women's physical education teacher at Hampton Academy and Winnacunnet High School for 23 years, retiring in 1975. She was an avid Boston Bruins fan as well as the Boston Red Sox and New England Patriots. Betty was an active member of the First Congregational Church of Hampton, enjoyed fishing, camping and after retirement, travelling the country in their recreational vehicle with her late husband, Earl, who died in 2009.
Family members include two daughters, Janet B. Gordon and her husband Chris formerly of Hampton Falls, Joyce A. Blatchford of Rochester, three nieces, two nephews, grandnephews and a grandniece.
In addition to her parents and her beloved Earl, Betty was predeceased by her sister, Shirley Carter.
SERVICES: A graveside service will be held at the High Street Cemetery in Hampton later this year with the date and time to be determined. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to National Multiple Sclerosis Society, P.O. Box 4527, New York, NY 10163 www.nationalmssociety.org
. Please visit www.RemickGendron.com
to view Betty's memorial website for updates on service information and to sign her tribute wall.