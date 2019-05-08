|
|
TOPSFIELD, Mass. - Mrs. Betty Jane (Crouthamel) Coyne, 90, of Topsfield, beloved wife of Dr. Charles T.B. Coyne, died Thursday, May 2, 2019 at Masconomet Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. Born in Philadelphia, Pa., she was the daughter of the late Elvin and Jane (Barrett) Crouthamel.
She was raised and educated in Germantown, Pa., and was a graduate of Germantown High School. She continued her education at Ursinus College, earning her Bachelor's Degree in Business Administration as a member of the class of 1949. This is where she met her husband of 69 years Burt Coyne.
Mrs. Coyne had been employed as a Social Worker, first with the State of Pennsylvania, and then for many years as the primary Social Worker for the Pennsylvania School for the Deaf. Working with the deaf community required her to take additional specialized course work at Gallaudet College for the Deaf in Washington, DC. She was fluent in sign language and enjoyed helping students in need communicate and receive the assistance they needed to be successful at the School for the Deaf.
For a number of years, she was the Office Manager for her husband Burt's medical practice in Horsham, Pennsylvania. As well as managing the day to day operations of a busy medical practice and then working as a social worker for the School for the Deaf, Betty also was managing a family of three very active children. When Burt opened a medical practice in North Hampton, N.H., Betty again took on the role of managing that busy office.
A long-time resident of North Hampton, New Hampshire, Betty, was a very active member of the United Church of Christ, North Hampton, the Ladies Union in North Hampton and the Friends of the North Hampton Library. Always giving to others with her time and talents, for many years, Betty volunteered with the March of Dimes as well as the above organizations.
Betty saw the positive side of life. Her welcoming and positive nature would touch those in her presence and she was the consummate role model for her children and grandchildren. She took care of her grandchildren often. She was happiest surrounded by her children and grandchildren, cooking a delicious meal and hosting for the holidays. She loved to travel, knit, quilt, ski and lived life to the fullest. With an affable and easy-going manner, Betty endeared herself to many. She devoted herself to others, welcomed all people and loved unconditionally. She will be deeply missed.
Betty is survived by her loving husband of 69 years, Dr. Charles T. B. (Burt) Coyne of Beverly; her children, Lynne Nechtem and her husband Todd of Topsfield, Todd Coyne and his wife Carin of Needham and Scott Coyne and his wife Amy of Londonderry, N.H.; her grandchildren, Peter and Andrew Nechtem and Kerry, Brian, Jeffrey, Will and Taylor Coyne; her great-grandchildren, Ella, Samantha Nechtem and Levi Souza; and several nieces and nephews.
SERVICES: Her funeral service will be held in the Peterson-O'Donnell Funeral Home, 167 Maple St., (Rte. 62) Danvers, Monday, May 13, at 2 p.m. Burial in the Massachusetts National Cemetery, Bourne is private.
In lieu of flowers expressions of sympathy may be made in Betty's memory to the . To share a memory or offer a condolence, please visit www.odonnellfuneralservice.com.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from May 8 to May 11, 2019