1/1
Betty Jean Elliot
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Betty's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
NORTH HAMPTON - Betty Jean (McDade) Elliot, 92, wife of Wayne I. Elliot, passed away at her North Hampton home on Monday, September 7, 2020. Betty was born in Medford, Mass., on September 4, 1928 to William S. and Sybella (Cameron) McDade.

In addition to Wayne, her husband of nearly 70 years, Betty is survived by her children, Teresa J. (Elliot) Rezendes of Exeter, Richard W. and Kathleen Elliot of Hampton and David W. and Rachel Elliot of Northwood. She also leaves her grandchildren, Todd Dunphy, Jennifer Dunphy, Michael Rezendes, Timothy Rezendes, Zachery Elliot and Alexandra Elliot, and her great-grandchildren Ryan John Scribner, Zachary Scribner, Tyler Scribner, Allison Fitzpatrick, Owen Dunphy, Cameron Dunphy, Marley Rezendes and Piper Rezendes, her sisters-in-law, June (Elliot) Chevalier and Holly (Elliot) Knowles, and many nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by her in-laws, William and Alzena Elliot, her brother, William McDade, and her son-in-law Richard E. Rezendes.

SERVICES: There will be a graveside service for family on Saturday, September 12, at 11 a.m. at the High Street Cemetery in Hampton. Arrangements are by Remick & Gendron Funeral Home – Crematory, Hampton, NH. Please visit www.RemickGendron.com to read Betty's complete obituary, to sign her tribute wall and for additional information.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from Sep. 9 to Sep. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Remick & Gendron Funeral Home
811 Lafayette Road
Hampton, NH 03842
(603) 926-6500
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Remick & Gendron Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved