NORTH HAMPTON - Betty Jean (McDade) Elliot, 92, wife of Wayne I. Elliot, passed away at her North Hampton home on Monday, September 7, 2020. Betty was born in Medford, Mass., on September 4, 1928 to William S. and Sybella (Cameron) McDade.
In addition to Wayne, her husband of nearly 70 years, Betty is survived by her children, Teresa J. (Elliot) Rezendes of Exeter, Richard W. and Kathleen Elliot of Hampton and David W. and Rachel Elliot of Northwood. She also leaves her grandchildren, Todd Dunphy, Jennifer Dunphy, Michael Rezendes, Timothy Rezendes, Zachery Elliot and Alexandra Elliot, and her great-grandchildren Ryan John Scribner, Zachary Scribner, Tyler Scribner, Allison Fitzpatrick, Owen Dunphy, Cameron Dunphy, Marley Rezendes and Piper Rezendes, her sisters-in-law, June (Elliot) Chevalier and Holly (Elliot) Knowles, and many nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by her in-laws, William and Alzena Elliot, her brother, William McDade, and her son-in-law Richard E. Rezendes.
SERVICES: There will be a graveside service for family on Saturday, September 12, at 11 a.m. at the High Street Cemetery in Hampton. Arrangements are by Remick & Gendron Funeral Home – Crematory, Hampton, NH. Please visit www.RemickGendron.com
to read Betty's complete obituary, to sign her tribute wall and for additional information.