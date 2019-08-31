|
KENSINGTON, N.H. - Betty Jean Young, 75, died on Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019, unexpectedly at her home. She was born on July 7, 1944, in Exeter, N.H., daughter of the late Leonard B. and Eva Rose (Laconis) Miller.
Betty grew up in Kensington and was a longtime resident. She worked for many years as a paralegal for the Attorney Offices of Shute, Gage and Ingalls. More recently she was employed as at James R. Rosencrantz and Sons in Kensington, N.H. in the accounts payable department.
An avid reader, Betty also enjoyed traveling, playing BINGO, and trying her luck at winning big at the casino.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her sister, Ruth Rosencrantz.
She is survived by her husband of 29 years, Eric. M. Young of Kensington, N.H.; her daughter Donna Reslewic of Merrimac, Mass.; her son Michael Tremblay of Kensington, N.H.; four grandchildren, Tanya Reslewic, David Reslewic, Michael Tremblay Jr., and Melissa Chessa; four great grandchildren; her aunt and uncle Barbara and George Lufkin; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
SERVICES: Calling hours will be held on Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2019 from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Brewitt Funeral Home, 14 Pine St., Exeter, N.H. Funeral Services will be held on Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019 at 11 a.m. at the First Congregational Church of Kensington, 108 Amesbury Rd., Kensington, N.H. Burial will follow in the Village Cemetery in Kensington.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to a .
