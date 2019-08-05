|
YORK, Maine - After a brief illness, Betty Louise (Lowe) Williams, 91, reached her heavenly home on Wednesday, July 31, 2019. Born March 3, 1928 in Eau Claire Wisconsin, she met and married her high school sweetheart, Donald J. Williams, on May 3, 1946 in Peoria, Ill., and then moved east to York, where she spent the rest of her life.
Betty is survived by her dearly loved children Judith Wood (Stephen) of Charlestown, R.I., Patricia Graves (Arthur), James (Paula), Deborah Clough (Bruce) all of York; adored grandchildren Peter, Christopher, David, Daniel, Catherine, and Elizabeth; precious great-grandchildren Katrina, Peter, Courtney, Christopher, Zachary C., Zachary J., Evan, and Tyler and cherished great-great grandchildren Cody, Hailey, Kenze, Natalie, and Jebbidiah, and dear sister and friend Barbara Satterfeal of Farmer City, Ill.
Beside Betty's own family, she loved her church family at Eliot Baptist Church, and delighted in sharing her faith in Jesus Christ as Lord and Savior in a kind and gentle manner. Her great desire in life was that others might "taste and see that the Lord is good; happy is the one who takes refuge in Him." Psalm 34:8. Betty will be missed by many for her joy, wit, and wisdom, but even more for her love that was always enough for one more!
Betty was predeceased by her beloved husband Donald and grandchildren Mary Elizabeth Williams and Joseph P. Graves.
SERVICES: A time of greeting will be held at the Eliot Baptist Church on Saturday, August 17, at 10 a.m., followed by a Celebration of her Life at 11 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, people may make a donation to the . Lucas & Eaton Funeral Home, York, Maine is assisting with arrangements. Visit www.lucaseatonfuneralhome.com.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from Aug. 5 to Aug. 8, 2019