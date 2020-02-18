|
DOVER - Beverley J. Forest, of Dover, died on Saturday, February 8, 2020, at the age of 91.
Beverley is survived by two daughters, Pamela and her husband David Rosania, and Denise; her son Robert and his wife Janet; seven grandchildren; ten great-grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
SERVICES: Visiting hours will be held from 5-7 p.m., Thursday, February 20, 2020 at the Remick & Gendron Funeral Home-Crematory, 811 Lafayette Rd., Hampton, N.H. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m., Friday, February 21, 2020 at St. Theresa Church, 815 Central Rd., Rye Beach, N.H.
In lieu of traditional remembrances, donations may be made to St. Thomas Aquinas High School, 197 Dover Point Rd., Dover, NH 03820. Please visit www.RemickGendron.com to view Beverley's memorial website, see a more complete notice, sign her tribute wall, or for directions.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from Feb. 18 to Feb. 21, 2020