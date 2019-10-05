|
NORTH HAMPTON – Beverley J. Frenette, 85, of North Hampton, passed away peacefully, Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019 at Hyder Family Hospice House in Dover with family by her side.
She was the wife of the late George A. Frenette who predeceased her in 2007.
Family members include her son George M. Frenette of Exeter, her daughter Donna Souther and her husband Tristram of Rochester and their sons, David and Thomas Souther, her sister Pauline Waters and her husband Richard of Wilmington, N.C. She also leaves behind several nieces, nephews, cousins, wonderful friends and her rescue cat Petey.
SERVICES: Visiting hours will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019 at the Remick & Gendron Funeral Home-Crematory, 811 Lafayette Road, Hampton with a reception to follow at her residence. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited. In lieu of traditional remembrances, donations may be made to the New Hampshire, SPCA, PO Box 196, Stratham, NH 03885 or to Friends of the Hyder Family Hospice House, 285 County Farm Road, Dover, NH 03820.
Please visit www.RemickGendron.com to view Beverley's memorial website, see a more complete obituary, sign her tribute wall or for directions.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from Oct. 5 to Oct. 8, 2019