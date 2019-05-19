Home

Beverly A. Murphy


Beverly A. Murphy Obituary
ROLLINSFORD, N.H. – Beverly A. Murphy, long-time resident, passed away peacefully in her home Tuesday, May 14, 2019. She was born Feb. 28, 1942 in Malden, Mass., the daughter of Claire and Henry Howe.

After a full career at Damart, Beverly loved spending time at her seasonal homes reading by the lake or enjoying the sunshine, but most of all she enjoyed time with her family.

She is survived by her husband of 56 years, Edward J. Murphy, III; their three children, Craig and his wife Jordana, Scott, and Kristen and her husband Bryan; along with seven grandchildren, Rachel, Rebecca, Aliyah, Joshua, Nicole, Jack and Charlie; her sister Audrey Cummings and brother Ronald Howe; and nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers, memorials in her name may be made to Wentworth Home & Hospice via Amedisys Corporate Office, 3854 American Way, Suite A, Baton Rouge, LA 70816.

Published in Seacoastonline.com from May 19 to May 22, 2019
