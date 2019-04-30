|
YORK, Maine - Beverly A. (Pease) Ramsdell, 87, passed suddenly after a brief illness on Friday, April 19, 2019. She was the third of six children of Donald and Ruby Pease of York.
She is survived by her children Nancy Ramsdell and Robert Ramsdell of York, Donna Ramsdell of Cape Neddick, Janice Mire and her husband Stuart of Sanford, and Susan Ramsdell Erkan and her husband Ted of Reno, Nevada, and her grandchildren Olivia and Jack Erkan as well as her siblings Donald Pease Jr., David Pease and wife Jere, and Sally Pease Munro and husband Dave. She was preceded in death by beloved husband Neil Ramsdell and siblings Cynthia Towne and Edgar Pease. Also remembering Bev are sisters-in-law Muriel Ramsdell Davis, Norma Pease, and dozens of nieces and nephews and cousins from multiple generations.
Always quick with a smile and words of encouragement, Bev was known among all she touched as the most kind and generous person they had ever met. She was the community's grandmother providing words of encouragement and pride in every accomplishment whether they were her children or anyone else's.
Bev was raised in Kittery, Laconia, and York, spending many summers in Acton. She graduated from York High School in 1951 and Hickox College in Cambridge, Mass. Early in life, Bev worked as a secretary with the Department of Defense at the Pentagon and Portsmouth Naval Shipyard. Once she became a mother, she taught Sunday School at First Parish Congregational Church and active community volunteer. She and Neil were environmental stewards preserving portions of their land on Mount Agamenticus with the Nature Conservancy. Bev also served on the committee that established the Town of York's Curbside Recycling Program.
A Celebration of her Life will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, May 4 in the First Parish Church, 180 York St., York, with burial in the First Parish Cemetery and a reception to follow at Foster's Clambake, 5 Axholme Road, York. Memorial contributions can be made to: River Tree Arts at rivertreearts.org; Save the Children at www.savethechildren.org; Jr Ocean Guardians at www.jroceanguardians.org. Lucas & Eaton Funeral Home, York, is directing arrangements. Visit lucaseatonfuneralhome.com.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from Apr. 30 to May 3, 2019