HAMPTON - Beverly Alma Taylor, 85, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her children, on Saturday, March 7, 2020. Beverly was born in Lewiston, Maine on January 1, 1935, the daughter of the late Charles F. and Ruth (Eveleth) Chase.
Beverly was raised in Auburn, Maine, graduated from Edward Little High School and went on to attend Westbrook Junior College. While in high school, she met the love of her life, the late Romeo M. Taylor.
Beverly and Romeo shared over 61 wonderful years of marriage together and lived all over the country as they followed Romeo's Air Force career. Beverly's happiest times were spent with Romeo at their winter residence in Bradenton, Fla. She is reuniting in heaven with her beloved Romeo who passed away in October of 2019.
Beverly is survived by her son, Scott Taylor and his wife, Sandra Mikolajcyk Taylor of Newington and her daughter, Pamela Letizi and her fiancé, Robert Bryson of Derry. She also leaves her grandchildren, Brandon Letizi of Derry, Zachary Taylor of Cape Town, South Africa, Alexander Taylor of Milford, Conn., and Hannah Taylor of Newington.
SERVICES: Services will be private. Family flowers only please. Arrangements are by the Remick & Gendron Funeral Home – Crematory, Hampton. Please visit www.RemickGendron.com to view Beverly's memorial website, to sign her tribute wall and for additional information.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from Mar. 11 to Mar. 14, 2020