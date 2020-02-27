Home

POWERED BY

Beverly J. Andrews


1948 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Beverly J. Andrews Obituary
HAMPTON - Beverly J. Andrews, 71, of Hampton, passed away surrounded by family in her Florida home on Friday, February 7, 2020. Born in Springfield, Mass., on May 30, 1948, she grew up in Springfield, then moved to Hampton Beach, N.H., and has spent the last few years of her life in Florida.

She is the daughter of Robert Andrews Sr. and Viola Andrews. She is the sister to Gail Deluca, Robert Andrews, and Kimberly Anthony. She is the mother to Kylin Szlosek, Kelly Montrose, and Kristin Langone and she is the grandmother to Gavin Szlosek, Elise Riccioli, Mia Riccioli, Kayla Montrose and Ciera Montrose.

Beverly graduated from STCC with her degree in Dental Hygiene and worked as a dental hygienist for years.

Beverly was a strong and beautiful woman inside and out. She loved the beach and enjoyed spending time with her friends and her grandchildren.

SERVICES: A memorial gathering will be held in Hampton on July 12. Please email me for details at [email protected]
Published in Seacoastonline.com from Feb. 27 to Mar. 1, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Beverly's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -