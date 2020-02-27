|
HAMPTON - Beverly J. Andrews, 71, of Hampton, passed away surrounded by family in her Florida home on Friday, February 7, 2020. Born in Springfield, Mass., on May 30, 1948, she grew up in Springfield, then moved to Hampton Beach, N.H., and has spent the last few years of her life in Florida.
She is the daughter of Robert Andrews Sr. and Viola Andrews. She is the sister to Gail Deluca, Robert Andrews, and Kimberly Anthony. She is the mother to Kylin Szlosek, Kelly Montrose, and Kristin Langone and she is the grandmother to Gavin Szlosek, Elise Riccioli, Mia Riccioli, Kayla Montrose and Ciera Montrose.
Beverly graduated from STCC with her degree in Dental Hygiene and worked as a dental hygienist for years.
Beverly was a strong and beautiful woman inside and out. She loved the beach and enjoyed spending time with her friends and her grandchildren.
SERVICES: A memorial gathering will be held in Hampton on July 12. Please email me for details at [email protected]
Published in Seacoastonline.com from Feb. 27 to Mar. 1, 2020