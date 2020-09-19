GLENDALE, Wis. - Beverly (Bev) Jane O'Brien, 71, passed away peacefully on Monday, September 14, 2020 at the Silverado North Shore Memory Care Community in Glendale, Wisconsin. She was born on September 10, 1949 and grew up attending schools in Portsmouth, New Hampshire.



Bev attended the University of New Hampshire where she earned both a Bachelor's degree and a Master's degree.



One of three sisters, Bev was the third daughter of the late William T. O'Brien and Louise (Tobey) O'Brien.



Bev was employed by the Dover, New Hampshire School District as an elementary school teacher and middle school counselor for 44 years. Throughout her career she worked tirelessly to give her students the best education possible. She was also a highly respected member of the Dover Adult Education where she worked for 29 years. She helped many adult students obtain their high school diplomas and enter the work force as successful and productive members of society.



The wonderful memories of a life well-loved will continue to be treasured by a sister Bette (O'Brien) Kirby and her husband Rick of Oconomowoc, Wisconsin; a niece Lisa Kirby-Mangas and her husband Bob of Middleton, Wisconsin; a nephew Brent Kirby and his wife Jenna of Cleveland Heights, Ohio; four grandnieces, Maggie, Jenny, Abby and Mira; and one grandnephew, Ever. She was predeceased by her sister Bonnie L. O'Brien of Shrewsbury, Massachusetts.



Bev loved nature and the out-of-doors and spent many happy hours working in her beautiful gardens. In later life, she studied watercolor painting and created many beautiful works of art. Because she was a flute player in the Portsmouth High School Band, she retained a lifelong love of music – especially Irish music, the music of James Taylor and flautist Jean-Pierre Rampal.



SERVICES: Private services will take place in the future.







