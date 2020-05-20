Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bibber Memorial Chapel
67 Summer Street
Kennebunk, ME 04043
(207) 985-2752

Beverly Lois Knight


1929 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Beverly Lois Knight Obituary
SACO, Maine - Beverly Lois (Hall) Knight, 90 years, passed away on Friday, May 15, 2020 at Seal Rock Healthcare in Saco, after a brief illness. Born in West Bethel, Maine on December 27, 1929, Beverly was the daughter of Clyde and Melba (Blake) Hall.

Beverly grew up in Albany, Maine and graduated from Gould Academy in Bethel.

In October 1951, Beverly married the love of her life, Joseph Archer R. Knight. During their 52 years of marriage, they enjoyed many activities together including hunting, fishing, and gardening. In addition, she was an avid traveler who visited many parts of the world.

She was a member of the Eastern Star in Kennebunkport.

She was employed for several years by Keuffel & Esser Corp. and later for 18 years by Corning, Inc., both of Kennebunk, Maine.

She was predeceased by her husband as well as three sisters, Ramona Cameron, Athalie Hall and Asalene Hall.

She is survived by a sister, Maryann (James) Messer, a brother-in-law Angus Cameron, both of Phoenix, Ariz.; her cousin Marie Noyes of Jefferson, N.H., as well as several nieces and nephews. She is also survived by her longtime caregivers and friends, Ronald S. Perry and Kim (Perry) Nunan, both of Kennebunkport.

SERVICES: A private graveside service will be held on Friday, June 12, 2020 at Hope Cemetery in Kennebunk with Rev. Jim King officiating.

Should friends desire, donations in Beverly's memory can be made to the Animal Welfare Society, P.O. Box 43, West Kennebunk, ME 04043. To share a memory or leave a message of condolence, please visit Beverly's Book of Memories Page at www.bibberfuneral.com. Arrangements are in care of Bibber Memorial Chapel, 67 Summer Street, Kennebunk, Maine.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from May 20 to May 23, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Beverly's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Bibber Memorial Chapel
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -