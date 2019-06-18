NEWINGTON - Beverly N. Packard, 85, of Newington, widow of Stillman A. Packard III, passed away peacefully on Thursday, June 13, 2019 at the Portsmouth Regional with her family by her side. She was born in Concord, New Hampshire, on September 18, 1933, to Charles and Evelyn (Farrar) Nutter.



Beverly was a graduate of R.W. Traip Academy in Kittery where she was active in sports, including softball and basketball. After high school, Beverly attended nursing school.



Prior to her retirement, Beverly was employed at the former Artisans Outlet in Portsmouth.



She loved and had fond memories of spending time with family and friends at the family camp on Shaw pond in New Durham. Beverly also enjoyed square dancing and playing cards.



Survivors include her sister, Karen Rickard of Columbus, Ohio; daughters, Wendy Sweeney and her husband, David of Newington and Annette Lord and her husband, Ed of Newington; six grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.



SERVICES: A private Celebration of Life service will be held at a later date. Interment will be in Newington Cemetery, Newington. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: Hyder Family Hospice, 285 County Farm Rd., Dover, NH 03820. For online condolences, visit: www.jvwoodfuneralhome.com. Arrangements are under the direction and care of the J. Verne Wood Funeral Home – Buckminster Chapel.