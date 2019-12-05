|
NEWMARKET - Beverly S. Forbes, 63, of Newmarket, died Tuesday, December 3, 2019 at the Hyder Family Hospice House in Dover. She was born January 10, 1956 in Exeter the daughter of the late Robert and Doreen (Goodale) Sargent.
Bev lived many years in Exeter and was a graduate of Exeter High School. She was co-owner of Wilbur's Family restaurant with her husband. She also worked for several year at the Newmarket Elementary School and the Visa Center.
She was a Den Mother for the Cub Scouts and Unit Webmaster for the Boy Scouts, and had lived in Newmarket for the past 35 years.
Family members include her husband of 37 years Wilbur H. Forbes; her daughter Michelle Forbes-Farrar and her husband Eric, their son, Loagan Farrar; her sons, Jonathan H. Forbes and Jason G. Forbes and his fiancé, Sarah Johnson; her brother, Richard Sargent and his wife, Deborah; her sisters, Audrey Poliquin and Valarie Loopley and her partner, Jeff Lacoy; her sister-in-Law, Donna Fogg and her husband, Robert.
She was predeceased by her brother, Wayne Sargent.
SERVICES: A Celebration of her life will be held on Sunday from 1-4 p.m. at the Stockbridge Funeral Home, 141 Epping Rd., Exeter. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited. Burial will be private.
In Lieu of flowers donations may be made to Marie Holt, c/o Heather Day Holt, Northway Bank, 9 Main St., Berlin, NH 03570 for help with her hearing and sight impairments.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from Dec. 5 to Dec. 8, 2019