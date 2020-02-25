|
NORTHWOOD - SSgt. Bobby G. Goodwin, USAF Retired, 88, husband of Beatrice (Satchell) Goodwin, of Northwood, passed away on Friday, February 21, 2020 at his home. He was born on November 28, 1931 in Montserrat, Missouri to Brethet and Viola Goodwin.
Bobby entered the United States (Army) Air Force in 1951, proudly serving during both the Korean War and Vietnam War, retiring after 21 years of service. After retirement, he became employed at the Portsmouth Naval Shipyard as a Department of Defense Police Officer, retiring after 20 years.
He was an active member of the New Hope Baptist Church in Portsmouth; member of the Triple 8 Travelers Lodge #32 Prince Hall Masons; and the International Order of the Odd Fellows. Bobby enjoyed fishing, hunting, boating, collecting coins, gardening, and cheering on his beloved New England Patriots. But he especially loved spending time with family.
Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by a daughter, Katherine Goodwin, and siblings, Alberta Hyter, Mabel Stevens, Cyrena Lee, (Franklin) Junior Goodwin and Buellah Goodwin.
Survivors include his wife of 64 years, Beatrice; his children, Keith Goodwin (Dagne) of Strafford, and Eric Goodwin of Worcester; five grandchildren, Nicole Renelick, Frances Goodwin, Antoine Valentine, Sydney Goodwin, and Eliana Hernandez; seven great-grandchildren, Olivia Renelick, Ron Renelick, Jr., Rodney Renelick, Cecelia Renelick, John Fessenden III, Scarlette Fessenden and Antoine Valentine II; siblings, Alfred Goodwin of Topeka, Kan., Walter Goodwin of Topeka, Kan., and Betty Wilson of Chicago, Ill., and numerous nieces and nephews.
SERVICES: A time of visitation will be held from 2-4 p.m., on Sunday, March 1, 2020 at the J. Verne Wood Funeral Home – Buckminster Chapel, 84 Broad St., Portsmouth. A funeral will be held at 12 p.m., on Monday, March 2, 2020 at the New Hope Baptist Church, 263 Peverly Hill Rd., Portsmouth. Interment with full military honors will be held at 11 a.m., on Tuesday, March 3, 2020 at the NH State Veterans Cemetery in Boscawen. For online condolences, visit: www.jvwoodfuneralhome.com. Arrangements are under the direction of the J. Verne Wood Funeral Home – Buckminster Chapel.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from Feb. 25 to Feb. 28, 2020