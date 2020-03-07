|
|
LEOMINSTER, Mass. - Bradford C. Hager, 74 years old of Leominster, died peacefully at home with loved ones by his side on Tuesday, March 3, 2020.
Brad was born Feb. 2, 1946 in Leominster the son of the late Robert A. Hager Sr. and Evelyn (Clarke) Hager. He is survived by his loving wife of 28 years, Barbara J. (Porter) Hager, his brother Jimmy Hager of York, Maine, his sister Norma Castriotta of Bedford, Mass.; and many loving nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by two brothers, Robert A. Hager Jr., and Harry Hager, and by his sister Marilyn Eaton.
Brad graduated from Leominster High School in 1963, and worked many years in the plastic industry here in Leominster, including Polysar/Nova and Performance Polymers. After retiring he worked for Source Equipment.
Brad was a passionate percussionist. He played drums professionally, as well as many years with local bands. His love for music was evident by his enthusiastic style of percussion. He knew how to touch people with his music and make them smile.
Brad was also an active member of St. Marks Episcopal Church, serving on the vestry as Junior Warden for many years. He was also a member of the church band "Reflections," playing contemporary Christian music, as well as many other ministries.
SERVICES: A funeral service for Brad will be held on Thursday, March 12 in St. Mark's Episcopal Church, 60 West St. Leominster at 11 a.m. Calling hours will be held on Wednesday, March 11 from 5 to 7 p.m. in the Silas F. Richardson & Son Funeral Home, 106 West St. Leominster. In lieu of flowers donations in his memory may be made to Health Alliance Home Health & Hospice, 60 Hospital Rd. Leominster MA. 01453. www.richardsonfuneralhome.net
Published in Seacoastonline.com from Mar. 7 to Mar. 10, 2020