QUEENS, N.Y. - Bradley Clark Berry, 34 of Queens, N.Y. died on Sunday, Nov. 29, 2019 after a yearlong battle with appendix/colorectal cancer.
He was born Jan. 7, 1985 in Portsmouth, N.H., son of Brian and Nancy (Clark) Berry. Bradley was fortunate to enjoy a vibrant childhood in Rye, N.H. He attended Rye schools and graduated from Portsmouth High School in 2003. Growing up with his two older brothers Doug and Greg, he was in constant competition for attention. Bradley, or "Bibbs," as he was known throughout the seacoast, found his voice and personality at an early age and became a little brother to many in the area.
After graduating from Northeastern University in 2008, Bradley remained in Boston where he met the love of his life, Lauren Leddy. They were married on March 8, 2013 and raised an adorable bulldog. In 2016, they moved to NYC, fully embracing all that city life had to offer, while remaining fiercely loyal to all Boston sports teams.
Bradley was a truly unique individual who expressed himself in many ways. His eccentric clothing, matching backwards hat and huge smile will always be remembered. He had a massive personality, making quick and loyal friends everywhere he went. He was the life of every party. He loved telling a good story and had plenty to share. His amazing memory allowed him to contribute to any conversation. He appreciated multiple genres of music, attending countless concerts. Music spoke to him.
Bradley was a free spirit who lived his life according to him. He knew how to be happy. He knew how to live. He knew how to show love. His family and friends meant the world to him, and him to them. The abundance of genuine care and support he received this past year played a tremendous role in keeping Bradley's spirits high during his most difficult time, and the family thanks those responsible. His strength, grace, and love of life, right to the end were tremendous examples to us all. He will be greatly missed but his strong, loving spirit will live forever.
Bradley is survived by his wife Lauren of Queens, his mother Nancy and husband Frank of Rye, his father Brian and wife Linda of Rye, his brother Doug, wife Jakki and their children Joe and Molly of Rye, his brother Gregory and wife Deejay of Portsmouth, and several aunts, uncles and cousins.
There will be no religious service or wake, as per Bradley's wishes. The family will be planning a "celebration of life" in the future.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from Dec. 26 to Dec. 29, 2019