NORTH HAMPTON - Bradley Charles "Pikey" Pike, 80, of North Hampton, passed away peacefully at his home on Tuesday, September 8, 2020 after an extended illness. He was born in Portsmouth on November 17, 1939, a son of the late Charles A. and Ethel (McKenney) Pike. Brad shared over 37 years of marriage with his beloved wife, Carole (Hayes) Pike of North Hampton.
In addition to Carole, Brad is survived by his children, Michael Pike and his wife, Maura of Hampton, Brian Pike and his wife, Dawn of Hampton, Michelle White and her husband, Robert of Dover and his step-daughter, Kristine Morin and her husband, Michael of Bowdoinham, Maine. He also leaves his siblings, David Pike and his wife, Willena of Stoutsville, Ohio, Glenn Pike of Rochester and Carole Pike, of Rochester.
He was predeceased by his brother Clayton Pike, his sister, Marguerite Brooks and his step-daughter, Lisa Sleeper-Pendergast.
SERVICES: Services will be private. If desired, memorial donations may be made to the Rockingham County VNA/Hospice, c/o Exeter Hospital, 5 Alumni Dr., Exeter, NH 03833, or to the UNH Therapeutic Riding Program, c/o Department of Agriculture, Nutrition, and Food Systems, Kendall Hall, 129 Main St., Durham, NH 03824. Please visit www.RemickGendron.com
to view Brad's complete obituary, to sign his tribute wall or for additional information.