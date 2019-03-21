|
HAMPTON - Brenda L. Varitimos, 64, of Hampton, died unexpectedly, Tuesday, March 19, 2019 at Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston, Mass. She was born in Somerville, Mass., October 31, 1954 a daughter of the late Glenroy and Evelyn (MacDonald) Taylor.
Brenda was employed by Raytheon Corp in Andover, Mass., for 37 years retiring as a business manager in engineering. She resided in Tewksbury, Mass., most of her life making her home in Hampton since 1999.
Brenda will be remembered as a quiet, friendly considerate woman who loved life and her family. She enjoyed entertaining friends, was an avid reader and loved walking the beach.
Family members include her husband, George Varitimos of Hampton; her sister Jane Charity and her husband Edward of Windham; her brothers, David Taylor and his wife Diane of Tewksbury, Mass., Glen Taylor and his wife Patricia of Watertown, N.Y.; several nieces and nephews.
SERVICES: Visiting hours will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Monday, March 25, 2019 at the Remick & Gendron Funeral Home-Crematory, 811 Lafayette Rd., Hampton. A prayer service will follow at 1 p.m., in the funeral home. Burial will be in the High Street Cemetery, Hampton. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited. Please visit www.RemickGendron.com to view Brenda's memorial website, sign her tribute wall or for directions.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from Mar. 21 to Mar. 24, 2019