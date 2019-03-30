|
SEABROOK – Brenda Marie Marshall, 69, of Seabrook, passed away suddenly at her home on Friday, March 29, 2019. She was born in Cambridge, Mass. on April 5, 1949 and was the daughter of the late Joseph and Elsie ((Travers) Rubino. Brenda shared over 23 years of marriage with her husband, Norman "Buddy" Marshall of Seabrook.
In addition to Buddy, surviving family members include her children, Richard J. Souza and his wife Barbarann of Methuen, Mass., her daughter, Deanna M. Souza of Rochester and her siblings, Thomas Marshall of Sheffield, Mass., Joseph Rubino of Medford, Mass., Delores Russel of Everett, Mass., Maryann Touchette of Malden, Mass. and Angela Rubino-Nelson of Middleboro, Mass. She also leaves her grandchildren, Ashley LeMay, Stephanie Corcoran, Richard J. Souza, Jr., and Katarina Domenici, her great grandchildren, Briella and Christopher Fernandez and Autumn and Aubrey Lemay and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, Brenda was predeceased by her infant son, John.
SERVICES: Visiting Hours will be 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Wednesday, April 3, 2019 in the Remick & Gendron Funeral Home-Crematory, 811 Lafayette Road, Hampton. Services will follow the visitation starting at 12 p.m. in the funeral home. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American SIDS Institute, 528 Raven Way, Naples, Florida 34110 https://sids.org/ways-to-help/donate/
Published in Seacoastonline.com from Mar. 30 to Apr. 2, 2019