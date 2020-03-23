|
|
ELIOT, Maine - Brenda Pollock, 59, of Eliot, passed away Thursday, March 19, 2020 at home surrounded by family and friends. In Portsmouth, N.H., on April 10, 1960, she was born to Elias and Janet Kyreages.
Brenda was the daughter of an Air Force Officer, and she grew up knowing the value of family, laughter, and doing your best. She graduated from Barrington College in Rhode Island and loved her career as an Activity Director in a nursing home there.
She married the love of her life, Craig, and they started their family and eventually moved back to her beautiful Maine. Brenda treasured her boys and loved being a sports mom: she never missed a game. She especially loved her grandchildren, and they adored their "Benna." Spending time with them and watching her boy's parent was one of her greatest joys.
Brenda loved the mountains, especially the Whites, and enjoyed gardening, baking, and hiking with her dog. She was a skilled crafter, and made beautiful scarves and rugs. She had a competitive streak and loved beating her husband at mini golf, and enjoyed a good game of Crokinole or Trouble. Brenda could bring any plant back to life, and thrived on planning and hosting family events, spoiling all with her amazing cooking and hospitality. She often showed her love for family and friends with gifts of generosity, which if you were lucky, included oatmeal chocolate chip cookies and cinny buns, and her pie crust was unmatched. She was also quick to bless many with a pick me up, whether it was a call, card, visit or something delicious.
Brenda's strong faith in Christ Jesus was shown through her to everyone she met. Whether it was her encouragement to others, or the way in which she weathered the challenges of chronic pain and hospitalizations, her personal relationship with Jesus was lived out daily. She never gave up, and her kindness and life gave hope and encouragement to many. She gained her strength from the Lord Jesus Christ, and His love for her seeped out to others.
Brenda is survived by her husband, Craig of Eliot; son Mark and his wife Allie, of Lincolnville; son Luke and his wife, Nicole of Old Orchard Beach; four grandchildren; mother, Janet and sister, Tamara and husband Larry. She also leaves a host of friends and loved ones, each whom she made feel special in their own right by her love and kindness.
SERVICES: A celebration of Brenda's life will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be made by visiting www.jspelkeyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from Mar. 23 to Mar. 26, 2020