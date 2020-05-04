Home

Brenden John Lavery

Brenden John Lavery Obituary
GREENLAND - Brenden John Lavery, 51 of Greenland and formerly of Billerica, Mass., passed away peacefully on Thursday, April 30, 2020. He was born in Winchester, Mass., on July 27, 1968, a son of Joan (McGann) Lavery of Billerica and the late William Lavery. He shared over 21 beautiful years of marriage with his wife Shay M. (Duris) Lavery of Greenland.

In addition to his mother and his wife, Brenden leaves his three sons, Brenden, Jake and Charlie of Greenland; his siblings, William Lavery and wife Susanne of Hollis, N.H., Michael Lavery and his wife Katrina of Billerica, Mass., and Karen Foley, also of Billerica; his mother in-law Michelle Boireau of Hampton, N.H.; brother in-law Kevin Duris and his wife Deborah of Newport, R.I.; along with several nieces and nephews, cousins and countless close friends.

SERVICES: Visitation and a memorial will be scheduled as soon as possible. In lieu of flowers please consider honoring Brenden with a donation to Victoria's Victory Foundation, 20 Portsmouth Avenue, Stratham, NH, 03885, to further the gift of hope through a victory scholarship. Arrangements are by the Remick & Gendron Funeral Home-Crematory, Hampton. Please visit www.remickGendron.com to read Brenden's complete obituary, to sign his tribute wall and for updates on the service dates and times.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from May 4 to May 7, 2020
