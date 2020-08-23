PORTSMOUTH - Brenden Phillip Leary passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, July 23, 2020 from complications due to an automobile accident. His last life event was swimming in Great Bay while his sister and father basked in his enjoyment. He was 52 years old.
Brenden was born in Portsmouth, N.H. on June 13, 1968. He grew up in Rye, N.H. and graduated from Portsmouth High School in 1986. He worked for many years as a valued member of the kitchen staff at The Wentworth by the Sea resort.
Brenden was a kind, innocent soul and held no grudge or malice toward anyone. Traveling, walking around the wildlife area at the former Pease AFB and swimming were among his favorite activities. Brenden also participated at the N.H. Special Olympics
, excelling in the shot put event. He loved being involved in the Seacoast Regatta for many years and was named an honorary captain in 2009. His special talent of always knowing those he ran into and reciting their name, birth date, doctor, favorite soda, favorite juice and how much they weighed will be missed.
Brenden is survived by his parents, Barbara (Beaupre) Leary and Bruce (Frank) Leary; his brother, Brian Leary; his sister, Bethany Leary; his sister-in-law, Diana (Vasquez) Leary; one nephew, Joshua Leary and three nieces, Julia Leary, Brisla Kalar, Adalyn Markley and longtime friend/guardian, Kathy Valeri.
A small memorial service will be determined at a later date. In Lieu of flowers, please donate to the Greengard Center for Autism.