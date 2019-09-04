Home

Remick & Gendron Funeral Home
811 Lafayette Road
Hampton, NH 03842
(603) 926-6500
Visitation
Sunday, Sep. 8, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Remick & Gendron Funeral Home
811 Lafayette Road
Hampton, NH 03842
HAMPTON BEACH - Brian D. Duggan, 49, of Hampton Beach, passed away on Monday, September 2, 2019, at his home. He was born in Lowell, Mass., on August 5, 1970 a son of and Ann M. (Moriarty) Duggan of Hampton Beach and the late Hugh F. Duggan Jr.

In addition to his mother Ann, surviving family members include his two children, Olivia and Jacob Elliott of Lowell; his siblings, brother, David Duggan and his wife Nichole, his sister, Tracy Tryon and her husband Chris, all of Hampton Beach. Brian is also survived by a granddaughter, Aaliya, as well as nieces, Jordan and Haley and a nephew, Jackson.

SERVICES: Visitation will be from 12-2 p.m., on Sunday, September 8, 2019 in the Remick & Gendron Funeral Home – Crematory, 811 Lafayette Rd., Hampton. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited. Please visit www.RemickGendron.com to view Brian's complete obituary, sign his tribute wall or for directions.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from Sept. 4 to Sept. 7, 2019
