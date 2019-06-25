|
YORK, Maine - Brian E. Cone, 67, of York, Maine and Littleton, Mass., passed away unexpectedly, Friday, June 14, 2019. He was born October 5, 1951 in Ayer, Mass., a son of the late Clinton and Kathleen J. (Knox) Cone.
He leaves his wife of 35 years, Signe B. LaFrance; a son Kyle M. Cone of Portland, Maine; a daughter Francesca L. Cone of York, Maine; two brothers Kip Cone of York, Maine and Thomas Cone and his wife Tina of Concord, N.C.; two sisters Kate Cone and her husband Pat Brancaccio of Waterville, Maine and Joanne Cone of Devens, Mass.; nieces and nephews.
SERVICES: There will be a Celebration of his Life at 11 a.m., on Friday, June 28, in the First Parish Federated Church, 150 Main St., South Berwick, Maine.
In lieu of flowers please make donations in Brian's memory to the York Food Pantry, P.O. Box 180, York, ME 03909. Lucas & Eaton Funeral Home, York, Maine is assisting with arrangements. Visit www.lucaseatonfuneralhome.com.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from June 25 to June 28, 2019