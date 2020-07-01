NEW CASTLE - Brian E. Mack, 63, of New Castle, passed away on Tuesday, June 16, 2020 at his home. He was born on January 31, 1957 in Huntington, New York to the late Frank and Dian (Townsend) Mack.
Brian grew up in Northport Long Island New York and was a graduate of Northport High School Class of 1975 where he played center on the football team. He received his bachelor's degree in Environmental Resources from Kutztown University in 1980.
In the 90's, Brian worked for McLaren-Hart as an environmental consultant until his diabetes started taking a toll on his overall health. Prior to that he worked for Delta Environmental in Kansas during the late 1980's.
Initially Brian moved to New Castle in the early 1980's and then returned in the mid 1990's to live with his mother Dian Mack. Brain loved living in New Castle and enjoyed being by the water to walk his dogs. Brian was involved in the Town of New Castle, serving on the Conservation Commission; he loved his dogs Dakota, Brandy and Silky and he enjoyed feeding the birds in his yard.
Survivors include his siblings, James Mack (Virginia) of Hillsborough, N.J. and Kevin Mack (Mary) of Churchville, Pa.; nieces Meredith Mack (Michael Lorandeau) of York, Maine and Stephanie Mack (fiancé Alex Boys); and his very special grandniece and grandnephew who he loved dearly, Aryanna and Sawyer.
SERVICES: A memorial service will be scheduled for a later date and will be announced in a subsequent edition as well as on the funeral home website. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: NHSPCA, P.O. Box 196, Stratham, NH 03885. For online condolences, visit: www.jvwoodfuneralhome.com
. Arrangements are under the direction and care of the J. Verne Wood Funeral Home – Buckminster Chapel.