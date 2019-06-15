|
DUNNELLON, Fla. - Brian French, currently of Dunnellon, Fla., passed peacefully on Sunday, June 9, 2019 with his wife by his side. Born on February 24, 1949; the son of Leon and Deltha French of Kittery, Maine.
Brian attended Traip Academy and received a business finance degree from UMSP. He then served as a Master Sargent in the Army Reserves.
Brian enjoyed basketball, water and snow skiing and time on his motorcycle. While raising his family in Seabrook, he worked at Huntsman International for 30 years. He also worked at Applecrest Farms and became great friends with the Wagners. He enjoyed spending quality time with his family at their summer home on Alton Bay where they enjoyed fishing, boating and fireworks.
Brian was predeceased by his first wife Linda (Fowler) and his son Jeremy in 2018.
Brian is survived by his wife of 17 years, Linda Robidoux; Jennifer (daughter) and Joseph Kierstead of Farmington; his daughter-in-law Michelle; stepchildren Angela and Jason Robidoux of Maine; Kevin (brother) of Brooksville, Fla.; Richard (brother) and Joan of Augusta, Maine; Catherine (sister) and John McWilliams of Chaplin, Connecticut. Brian also had five grandchildren whom he loved dearly.
SERVICES: Services will be held at a later date in Seabrook.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from June 15 to June 18, 2019