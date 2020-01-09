|
NAPLES, Fla. - Brian Kelley, age 61, born September 22, 1958, passed away suddenly at his home in Naples, Florida, on Wednesday, December 11, 2019. He is a former resident of Hampton, N.H.
Brian was a 1976 graduate of Central Catholic High School in Lawrence, Mass., and attended Plymouth State College. Professionally, he spent much of his career in sales including founding an engineering services business. Brian was an avid and accomplished golfer with ties to country clubs in N.H., Mass., N.Y., and Fla.
He was predeceased by his parents, Herbert E. "Bud" Kelley and Gloria M. Kelley of Hampton, N.H., and is survived by his brothers Neil and Jeff Kelley and his sister, Nancy (Kelley) Rand and their families.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from Jan. 9 to Jan. 12, 2020