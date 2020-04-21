|
|
WELLS, Maine - Brigitte Diehl Hoppe, of Wells, Maine, passed away at York Hospital on Tuesday, April 14, 2020 after a brief illness. Brigitte was born on January 17, 1933 in Karlsruhe-Durlach, Germany and immigrated to the United States in 1958.
Brigitte lived most of her adult life in Orange County, N.Y. where she raised her children Beatrice Diehl of Jonesville, Mich., and Fred Diehl of Cape Neddick, Maine. Prior to her retirement Brigitte was involved in various entrepreneurial endeavors. She loved her adopted country and took advantage of the liberties and opportunities available to her.
Brigitte is survived by her children Beatrice and Fred (Christine); four grandchildren Alex Payne of Albuquerque, N.M., Ensign Nicholas Payne of Jacksonville, Fla., Erik Diehl and Emerson Diehl of Cape Neddick, Maine; and a sister Iris (Juergen) Wiessner of Wetzlar, Germany.
Brigitte enjoyed living on the Seacoast spending time in her community and with her grandchildren. Prior to moving to Maine Brigitte was a longtime resident of Bloomingburg, N.Y.
Brigitte was predeceased by her mother Margarete Muenzer (née Ludwig) and her father Alfred Muenzer, first husband Fritz A.H. Diehl of Reading, Pa., second husband Charles Hoppe of Bloomingburg, N.Y., and son in-law George M. Payne of Jonesville, Mich.
SERVICES: A private burial will take place at First Parish Cemetery York, Maine and a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to York Community Service Association of York, Maine. Lucas & Eaton Funeral Home, York, Maine is assisting with arrangements. Visit www.lucaseatonfuneralhome.com.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from Apr. 21 to Apr. 24, 2020