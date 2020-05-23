|
HAMPTON – Bruce A. Montville, 84, formerly of Hampton, died Thursday, May 14, 2020 at Bellamy Fields Assisted Living in Dover. He was born in Exeter, October 9, 1935 the son of the late Thomas J. Montville and Emma (Sleeper) Montville Crowe
Bruce graduated from Exeter High School and received his B.A. in Sociology from the University of New Hampshire in 1959.
Bruce was a social justice and climate change activist beginning in the early days of Clamshell Alliance and the Republicans Against Seabrook (RAS) days.
He was an entrepreneur and leader in the recruiting and contingency search industry and in addition to a long career in Boston he later founded Exeter 2100 a local recruiting agency.
He was the founder and president of LifeWise Community Projects, Inc., formed in1992 to advance citizen participation in community service and public affairs. LifeWise is most recognized for its youth mentor program, a free veteran's resume writing service, and a program for local schools for the education of and importance of ground water study and conservation hence his nickname "Water Dude."
Bruce was a veteran serving with the U.S. Marine Corps and was also a member of the Marine Corp League.
His interests included skiing, jogging, boating and reading and his being with his children.
In addition to his parents he was predeceased by his wife Susanne (Murray) Montville in 1998.
He leaves six children, Jeanne Evans of Exeter, Bruce D. Montville, Laura Montville both of Portsmouth, Kevin Montville of Exeter, William Montville and Christine Hart both of Hampton, seven grandchildren, three sisters, Francine Hayes, Patricia Crowe and Linda Grant, his special friend, Roberta "Bobbi" Pevear, nieces and nephews.
SERVICES: Visiting hours will be from 4 to 7 p.m., Tuesday, May 26, 2020 at the Remick & Gendron Funeral Home-Crematory, 811 Lafayette Road, Hampton. Visitors should be aware that a limited number of people will be allowed in the funeral home at one time. Social distancing must be practiced and masks will be mandatory. Services will be private. In lieu of traditional remembrances, donations may be made to Bear-Paw Regional Greenways, P.O. Box 19, Deerfield, NH 03037.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from May 23 to May 26, 2020