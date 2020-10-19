1/1
Bruce A. Moulton
PORTSMOUTH - Bruce Allen Moulton, 64, originally of Portsmouth, died Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020, in Plantation, Fla. following a period of failing health.

Born in Portsmouth, N.H., on Nov. 27, 1955, son of Lloyd and Hazel Moulton.

Bruce is survived by his wife of 35 years, Tracy; son Shawn, his children Avery and Emery; daughter Kaitlin and husband Howard, their children, the light of his life: Howard Kolton and Kaiden Allen; daughter Kelly; sisters Donna and Sarah.

Predeceased by his brother Brian and sister Jayne.

Bruce was an avid New England sports fan and Bruce Springsteen's greatest fan. He leaves behind a legacy of many beautiful New England homes he built. He will be remembered for his huge smile and "good-natured" sarcasm. He was such a force of life and will be missed by everyone.

We love you, Moulty.



Published in Seacoastonline.com from Oct. 19 to Oct. 22, 2020.
