1/2
Bruce C. Granlund
1937 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Bruce's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
SEABROOK - Bruce C. Granlund, 83, of Seabrook passed away Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020, at his home surrounded by his family after an extended illness. He was born Feb. 20, 1937 in Malden, Mass., son of the late Ture and Aina (Gustafson) Granlund.

He graduated from Malden High School with the class of 1955. He then served with the U.S. Naval Reserve for four years and active duty for a year and a half. He was stationed in many places around the world including Naples, Italy, the Middle East and Texas. He served honorably until his discharge in 1959.

Mr. Granlund was employed in computer technology until the early 1980s. He was the supervisor of the computer room at ITEK and was involved with the NASA Viking program that took the first pictures of the moon. Later he owned and operated Redi-Fit Carpet in Malden, Mass. offering sales and carpet installation. His sales tag line was "Such a deal, only in America." He retired in 2000.

He moved to Seabrook with his wife in 1999, was a member of the Thomas Talbot Lodge A.F. & A.M. in Billerica, Mass., enjoyed fishing, cooking and eating, listening to classic country music, bird watching and all New England sports. He lived life on his own terms and used to say, "There's the right way, the wrong way and the Granlund way."

He shared 59 years of marriage with the love of his life, Alice N. (Wilson) Granlund. In addition to his wife, family members include his sons, Robert and Kenneth Granlund and his fiancé, Terri, his daughters, Kristin Bouchard and her husband Joe, and Susanne Sirois and her husband, Mike, seven grandchildren and seven great grandchildren. He is also survived by a brother-in-law, John, a nephew, Robby, and a cousin, Barbie.

Private interment will be in the Hillside Cemetery, Seabrook. In lieu of traditional remembrances, donations may be made to the Salvation Army in his name. Arrangements are by the Remick & Gendron Funeral Home-Crematory, Hampton. Please visit www.RemickGendron.com to view Bruce's memorial website or to sign his tribute wall.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Seacoastonline.com from Oct. 8 to Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Remick & Gendron Funeral Home
811 Lafayette Road
Hampton, NH 03842
(603) 926-6500
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Remick & Gendron Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved